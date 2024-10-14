Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV: 2 Bikers Killed In Fiery Collision With SUV During Race In WB's Cooch Behar

2 Bikers Killed In Fiery Collision With SUV | X

Cooch Behar: In a tragic incident that came to light from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, two bikers were killed in a horrific road accident. The shocking incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating on social media. In the video, a speeding bike is seen colliding with an SUV in the middle of the road, after which it explodes and turns into a ball of fire. The CCTV footage of the accident is widely shared on social media, raising safety concerns.

As per reports, the incident occurred at the Polbar Rajghat Intersection in Hooghly on Friday (October 11) at around 12 AM. It is reported that the accident took place during a racing competition between two bikers. The video shows an SUV making a right turn at the intersection, with one speeding bike passing in front of the vehicle. Another speeding bike then crashes into the SUV in the middle of the road, catching fire after a large explosion.

A group of bikes were riding together at midnight, and two of them seemed to be racing. Unfortunately, one bike collided with a vehicle, catching fire instantly. #roadsafety #safetyfirst #rushlane pic.twitter.com/JsdfzuLiX2 — RushLane (@rushlane) October 14, 2024

Reports state that both the rider and the pillion lost their lives in the tragic accident. The passengers onboard the white Bolero also sustained injuries due to the impact of the collision. Passersby stopped their vehicles and attempted to pull the bikers from the fire. However, the fire was intense, and the bikers succumbed to their burn injuries.

People should adhere to traffic laws for a safe journey and to avoid such incidents. Youngsters who participate in such races put their lives at risk, as Indian roads are not designed for high speeds. They should follow the law, ride their bikes or other vehicles within speed limits, and observe traffic rules.

One of the internet users said, "When will Indian people realise that racing or riding bike at high speeds is not meant for Indian roads or traffic. Please go to a track if you wish to race bikes."