Horrific Accident Caught On Camera: Scooty Rider Thrown 10 ft Into Air After Being Rammed By Speeding Car In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A horrific road accident captured on CCTV claimed the life of a 16-year-old school student in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after a speeding car allegedly rammed into his scooty, throwing him nearly 10 feet into the air before crashing into a school mini-bus. In a separate accident in the district, another man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a Hyva truck collided with two motorcycles.

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According to police, the first accident occurred around 7.30 am on Sunday on Warehouse Road near Sanjeevani Hospital under the Civil Lines police station limits. A car bearing registration number CG 10 BH 7752 was allegedly being driven at high speed when it struck an oncoming scooty. The impact was so severe that the rider was flung high into the air before crashing onto the road. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, with the footage now circulating widely on social media.

The victim was identified as Rudra Pratap Sharma (16), a resident of Abhishek Nagar, Mangla, and a school student. Passers-by rushed him to SIMS Hospital, from where he was referred to Apollo Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He later succumbed during treatment.

Driver fled after collision

After hitting the scooty, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a school mini-bus (CG 10 NB 8858). The front portion of the bus was badly damaged, but no major injuries were reported among its occupants.

Eyewitnesses claimed the car driver and other occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the crash. Some locals alleged that the vehicle was being driven by a minor, although police said this has not yet been officially confirmed.

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Investigators have seized the damaged car and are examining CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and vehicle records to identify the driver. Police said if it is established that a minor was behind the wheel, legal action will be initiated against the vehicle owner and others responsible under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant provisions.

Second fatal accident

In another road accident reported on Sunday afternoon near Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Malhar outpost area under Masturi police station, a Hyva truck belonging to a private company collided with two motorcycles. Three riders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital by local residents. One of them, identified as Shailu Miri (45), was declared dead during treatment, while Santosh Bhaina (30) and Dhananjay Dahre (26) remain in critical condition. Police have taken the truck driver into custody and are investigating both incidents.