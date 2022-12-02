Kolkata: Hookah bars to be closed in city, says KMC Mayor | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday decided to stop all the hookah bars running in the city.

KMC mayor Firhad Hakim, showing a concern to health issues of city's youth, said that the youths of the city are being affected due to hookah for which the KMC has decided to close all the Hookah bars in the city.

“At some places, in the name of hookahs, certain chemicals are also being consumed, which is detrimental towards the youth of the city. The KMC has decided to close all the hookah bars in the city and the licenses of all those who run such bars will be cancelled. Those, who don't even go for hookah, are being affected by the smoke emitted from it,” said the Kolkata Mayor.

Hakim also mentioned that police will take strict action against those who will run hookah bars secretly.

The restaurants have been instructed to close hookah parlors

“The restaurants have been instructed to close hookah parlors. Police will take strict action against those who will run such bars illegally or secretly. If any restaurants are found running it illegally their license won’t be renewed,” further Hakim said, also mentioning that city police will soon visit restaurants to take note of the situation.

It may be noted that though the official circular regarding closing of hookah bars is not issued by KMC yet but the bars are expected to go off from Friday.