'Honour Killing Isn’t Violence': Actor-Director Ranjith Sparks Controversy by Defending Parents Involved In Brutal Murders (VIDEO)

Actor-director Ranjith stroked controversy with a shocking statement defending honour killing in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday.

During a media interaction, Ranjith claimed that caste-based honour killing is not violence but rather a way for parents to express their care for their children.

"It's only the parents who know the pain. For parents, life is all about their children, and such incidents make them angry, which they then express. It is not violence but their care towards their children," Ranjith said in defence of honour killing.

Watch the video:

Tamil actor #Ranjith on #HonorKilling 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️



He claims Honor Killing isn’t violence. It is a parent’s emotion that comes out of love towards their children. He doesn’t find it guilty. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/h74TyypPUu — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) August 10, 2024

The controversial remarks followed the screening of his latest film, Kavundampalayam, for which he had travelled to Salem to watch with the audience at a theatre in Karuppur.

Ranjith's comments have sparked widespread criticism, with calls from the public for his arrest.

The controversy emerges amid ongoing demands for a legal framework to address honour killings and ensure justice for the victims.

This is not the first time Ranjith has faced backlash. Previously, he was criticised for remarks about women in short clothes dancing publicly during an event called Happy Streets.

In his recent film, Kavundampalayam, Ranjith explores controversial issues related to caste-based violence and parental control over children.