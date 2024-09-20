'Honesty & BJP Are Two Opposite Things': Sushil Anand Shukla Slams Govt Over Tehsildar Suspension

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Opposition party Congress criticized Vishnu Deo Sai government in strong words over suspension of a Tehsildar ( Revenue Collecting Officer) and said, to protect the corrupt minister Tehsildar is made scapegoat in the case.

State Congress Communication Department President Sushil Anand Shukla also took a dig at the government in the case and said, the government suspended the Tehsildar who alleged that the transfer postings are done on the basis of hush money supplied to the revenue Minister. The Congress leader termed the suspension unfortunate.

Commission-takers and corrupt people get patronage from the ruling BJP government, alleged Shukla.

The way the transfer of Tehsildars was done by taking a huge amount of money, keeping the rules aside, exposed the minister's illegal extortion in the transfer posting racket, he said.

He levelled serious allegations against the ruling government and said, the Tehsildar who raised his voice as whistleblower to save rights of the innocents has been suspended to save the skin of the corrupt minister.

He further said, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma has been accused of transferring Tehsildars as per his wish in exchange of money. Tank Ram Verma must resigned on moral grounds, he said.

But here the opposite is happening, action is being taken against the whistle-blower and real culprits are saved. Honesty and BJP are two opposite things, BJP means corruption, Shukla alleged.

State Congress communication department president Sushil Anand Shukla demanded, suspended tehsildar should be reinstated immediately.

The tehsildar's allegations should be investigated. Minister Tank Ram Verma should be removed from the post and the transfer list which has been issued against the rules should be examined and transfers should be made as per the rules, the Congress leader said.