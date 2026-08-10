Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Parliament On Police Action Against Student Protesters Amid Logjam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | File

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Centre is ready to discuss every issue related to the student protests, including the police crackdown on 20 July and that the Home Minister will not just give a statement on the student protest and the police crackdown but respond to the debate discussion.

The assurance comes as Parliament remained deadlocked over the Opposition's demand for a statement from the HM on the police action. However, Rijiju said that the Opposition must not create a "hungama" (ruckus) during the House proceedings.

"The government is ready for a discussion on issues related to students. We are ready and will respond to all the points that will be raised by the Opposition. The Home Minister will respond," the Minister said.

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"The offer made by the government is very clear. I have stated, government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion about the student movements and the activities related to that."

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"My only point, very clearly made to the Opposition, is, while the discussion and the reply is being made, they should not create any disturbances to distract the House or to prevent the statement of the honourable Home Minister."

"They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have threadbare discussion," Rijiju said, addressing reporters outside Parliament.

Rijiju's statement comes after LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's column published in The Hindu saying the Home Minister was "either guilty or incompetent".

The issue has kept both Houses of Parliament disrupted, with Opposition MPs repeatedly raising slogans against HM Shah and demanding a response from him.