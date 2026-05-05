Home Minister Amit Shah Named BJP Central Observer For West Bengal After Landslide Victory In State | File pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer.

Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, and the TMC won 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry.

In Kerala, Congress won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.

In Tamil Nadu, where Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, winning 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just 11 short of the majority mark. The DMK secured 59 seats, marking a significant setback for the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers after the assembly election result in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party winning 108 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)