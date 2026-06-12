Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo Flight, Security Check Clears Aircraft | X / @Siddhantmt

Lucknow: A Lucknow-Delhi flight was delayed on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.

The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

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Bomb threat reported on board

Sources told PTI the crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board.



Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron and security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.

Hoax confirmed after inspection

Another source told PTI that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax.

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No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.

Flight yet to depart

The flight is yet to take off.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)