‘HK Is A Brand, Baap Hain, Baap Hi Rahenge’: New Video Of Nirma Professor Surfaces Amid Protests - VIDEO

Another video featuring controversial Nirma University professor H K Patel has surfaced on social media, days after a clip showing him allegedly grabbing a student's collar during a university event triggered widespread outrage.

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In the latest purported video, Patel can be seen on stage addressing an audience as students cheer and drums play in the background. Bragging about his reputation, the professor says, “They said, you can't, I said, watch me. Because HK is a brand.”

He then adds, “Baap hain, baap hi rahenge,” prompting applause and cheers from those present.

Earlier video sparked controversy

Patel recently came under scrutiny after a video from Nirma University's Technofra 2026 event went viral. In the clip, the professor is seen reading from his phone when a student in the audience makes a remark quoting a popular dialogue from Golmaal 3: “Arre jaldi kar, Panvel jana hai.”

The comment appeared to anger Patel, who called the student on stage and allegedly grabbed him by the collar. He then warned the student against insulting a faculty member, saying, “I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult a faculty member of Nirma University campus, you are out forever.”

The incident sparked criticism on social media, with several users questioning the professor's conduct towards the student.

NSUI workers stage protest

Meanwhile, NSUI workers staged a protest outside Nirma University demanding an apology from Patel over the alleged collar-grabbing incident.

According to reports, a large police contingent was deployed outside the university as the protest continued. The university gates were also reportedly closed amid the demonstration.

The latest video has added to the controversy surrounding Patel, with social media users reacting to his remarks and conduct during university events.