 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case: NIA Conducts Searches At 10 Locations In Tamil Nadu; Watch
Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case: NIA Conducts Searches At 10 Locations In Tamil Nadu; Watch

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning started conducting searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. This included two locations in Erode district.

"The raids are still going on," sources said. More information is awaited.

About Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case

The NIA had in 2021 arrested one person after searches at various places in Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.

The case was initially registered under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1)(b) of Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, 1967 at Thideer Nagar police station in Madurai city in Tamil Nadu in which Mohammed Iqbal had used his Facebook account "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

