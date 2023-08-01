NIA Makes 17th Arrest in Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module Case After Raids in Hyderabad | Representational image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module with allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.

Absconding HuT member Salman was arrested following raids from Hyderabad in Telangana, where he was hiding in the Rajendra Nagar area. This takes the number of arrests, registered by NIA against the HuT module on May 24, 2023, to 17.

Incriminating materials seized

The NIA seized incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives, SD card etc., along with various documents following searches at two locations to nab Salman. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.

Salman was an active member of Hyderabad based module of HuT, which was led by an already arrested accused Salim. Salim, alongwith Salman and 4 other arrested accused of Hyderabad module, were operating to expand their Tanzeem with an aim to establish a Caliphate based on Shariat.

NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organization and cadres clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth into the organisation. The outfit aimed to overthrow the constitutionally formed Government in India in order to establish Sharia law.

The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country.

