Hitachi Energy To Plant 75000 Trees Across Country To Celebrate Its 75 Years In India

In its 75th year of operation in India, Hitachi Energy will plant 75,000 plants across the country. Throughout the year, plantation drives will be carried out across various educational institutions, government office campuses and community spaces.

As part of Hitachi Energy’s ongoing celebrations for completing 75 years in India, the company is initiating a major tree planting campaign to promote sustainability and a greener future. Over these 12 months, 75,000 tree saplings will be planted across educational institutions, government office campuses, and community spaces. This project will involve government school children, partner institutes, and our employees, who will green public community spaces and private properties.

The entire initiative is divided into two phases, in the first phase the Company aims at completing 45,000 saplings and the remaining 30,000 saplings in the second phase. At present the initiative is spread across three states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat with efforts underway to expand to other geographies. Kickstarting this initiative, 25 saplings were planted at Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industries, 5 saplings at Urban Primary Health Center and 5 saplings at Maa Gayatri Government School in Vadodara’s Maneja.

“This initiative underscores Hitachi Energy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Engaging local communities and educational institutions in this project will help with speedy implementation but also foster a culture of sustainability and inspire future generations to take active roles in protecting our planet. Planting 75,000 saplings is a symbolic gesture and a tangible step towards a greener future,” a spokesperson of the company said.

This initiative is part of Hitachi Energy’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. In addition to planting trees, Hitachi Energy’s team of volunteers will visit 75 schools to conduct training on “Sustainability & Energy Transition” and encourage female students to pursue STEM courses. The Company also aims to provide 75,000 units of green energy, via solar power, to communities, underscoring their dedication to a sustainable and greener future.

“At Hitachi Energy we believe World Environment Day should never be restricted to just one day. It is a continual process that requires effort, vigilance, and commitment and, as part of Hitachi Energy, we should continuously do our bit for the environment in whatever way we can,” the spokesperson added.