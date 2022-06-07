e-Paper Get App

Hit and run: Delhi law student who intentionally hit biker with SUV arrested

The victim, Shreyansh, said he was attacked after an argument with the accused, Anuj Choudhary, on the issue of rash driving

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
Representative Image |

On Monday, a 26-year-old law student from Delhi has been arrested after a video showing him speeding away after intentionally hitting a biker with his SUV went viral on Sunday.

The victim, Shreyansh, said he was attacked after an argument with the accused, Anuj Choudhary, on the issue of rash driving. The footage of the incident, captured on a phone by another biker, showed the verbal fight between the two.

On Sunday at 7.21 am, a PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri Police Station reporting that a Scorpio car had hit a vehicle near the Arjangarh Metro Station, police said.

“On reaching the spot near Arjan Garh Metro station, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found in damaged condition. The injured person, identified as Shreyansh (22), had been taken to a hospital for treatment,” Additional DCP (south) Harsh Wardhan said.

The victim stated that he and a friend had gone to a temple in the Aravallis and were returning home this morning by their motorcycles when they had an argument with 25-year-old Choudhary who threatened him with dire consequences.

Soon after, the situation took a turn for the worse as the SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, is seen hitting Shreyansh and speeding away. He is seen losing control of his bike and crashing on the road.

