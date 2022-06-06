Watch Video: Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road

Road accident | Representative Photo

New Delhi: A video, posted by a user, of a rashly driven SUV hitting a motorcycle on a road in the national capital went viral on social media prompting the Delhi Police to take cognizance of the accident.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday in south Delhi's Arjangarh area when a group of bikers were riding their motorcycles.

In the video, the bikers could be seen getting into an argument with an SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) driver simultaneously while riding their bikes. In the 45-second clip posted by a user named Anurag R. Iyer, the scorpio could be seen driven rashly by the driver in the last 10 seconds and subsequently hitting one of the bikers.

The biker, identified as Shreyansh (20), fell down from his motorcycle and struck the railing across the road. As the biker was wearing a helmet, he received minor bruises and his life was saved.

"Please help us, the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for. No one was severely injured Gears respect riders," Iyer wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the Iyer's tweet, Delhi Police sought contact details from the user. "Thank you for contacting Delhi Police. Please DM your contact details so that we can reach you," it said.