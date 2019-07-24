History repeats itself: Kumaraswamy quits for the ‘second’ time, read how the drama unfolded in 2007

The ‘nataka’ in Karnataka ended on Tuesday with the collapse of 14-month old Congress-Janata Dal (secular) coalition government after Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, led alliance lost a vote of confidence in the Assembly. With the development, the stage is all set for the BJP to return to power in the Southern state. After losing the trust vote, Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Accepting his resignation with immediate effect, the Governor asked Kumaraswamy to take care of the position until an alternative arrangements are made.

The three-week drama was power-packed with resignations by rebel lawmakers making it difficult for the government to survive. Talking about the confidence motion was defeated with 99 votes for the alliance and 105 against it in a House of 225. The strength was reduced to 205 with 20 MLAs skipping the proceedings. These 20 MLAs include 17 from Congress-JDS, two independents and one from the BSP. The number to win the trust vote for Kumaraswamy was 103.