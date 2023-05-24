What is 'Sengol'? Historic sceptre to be placed in new Parliament building; know its history & significance |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be installing a historic golden sceptre called 'Sengol' near the Speaker's seat during the inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Sengol was originally handed over to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, symbolising the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947. The term 'Sengol' is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai,' meaning 'righteousness.'

The origin of Sengol

The concept of the Sengol emerged from a conversation between Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, and Prime Minister Nehru. Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the symbolic representation of power transfer during India's independence.

Nehru sought advice from C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor General, who mentioned the Tamil tradition of presenting a sceptre to a new king as a symbol of authority. Rajaji, as he was commonly known, suggested incorporating this tradition to signify India's freedom from British rule. The responsibility of arranging the sceptre fell upon Rajaji.

The creation of Sengol

Rajaji approached Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent mutt (monastic institution) in present-day Tamil Nadu, for the creation of the sceptre. The mutt's seer accepted the task, and the jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, based in Madras at that time, crafted the five-foot-long sengol. It features a 'nandi' bull atop, symbolising justice.

The Handover Ceremony

As per report in NDTV, a senior priest from the mutt first presented the sceptre to Mountbatten before taking it back. The sceptre was then sprinkled with gangajal (holy water from the Ganges), taken in a procession, and handed over to Prime Minister Nehru just 15 minutes before midnight, symbolizing India's Independence. A special song was composed and performed as Nehru received the sceptre.

Sengol's significance in the new Parliament

The Home Minister highlighted that the history and significance of the sengol are relatively unknown to many. The installation of the sengol in the new parliament aims to connect cultural traditions with modernity. Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Modi's foresight in planning to include the sengol in the new parliament, emphasizing the importance of preserving and reflecting upon India's heritage.