'Historic results in Karbi Anglong!': PM Modi lauds BJP's thumping victory in Kabri Council polls in Assam

The BJP on Sunday reportedly won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam to retain power in the hill council for the second successive term.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the BJP's thumping victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections and assured the people that the party would keep working for Assam's progress.

"Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam's progress," Modi tweeted.

"The efforts of BJP karyakartas (workers) have been outstanding. Kudos to them," he said on Twitter and tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram's tweet.

Sarma said, "We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls the second time in a row."

After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', Sarma said.

