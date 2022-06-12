Gujarat: Patidars detained ahead of protest to 'restore' name of Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Motera Stadium | File Image

Sardar Sanman Sankalp Samiti (SSSS) and Patidar Anamat Aandolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders were detained on Sunday before they could start their rally demanding renaming of Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The community members are planning to further intensify the protests across the state. Several Patidar organisations and individuals have come together seeking the name change of the largest stadium in the world.

Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, this andolan by Patidar leaders is becoming a challenge for the state government.

The Motera cricket stadium which was renamed Narendra Modi stadium was earlier named after Sardar Patel.

Surat Police had denied permission for the car rally stating that it would lead to traffic congestion, creating problems for other citizens.

Despite that, the SSSS and PAAS leaders decided to go ahead with their programme, but in vain.

Criticising the police action, PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya said, "In a democracy everyone has right to protest for issues, but that was denied today.

"It is shameful that police force was used to crush the voice of people, those who had come here, their only demand is that the Motera stadium should be renamed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium."

Motera stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium by Gujarat Cricket Association on February 24, 2021. The move was opposed by a section of Patidars, especially Patidars from Karamsad, the birth place of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and later Patidars across the state joined them.

Kathiriya said that the future programmes will be decided by the SSSS and PAAS members will participate and extend support to the events.

(with agency inputs)