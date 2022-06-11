Gujarat: Patidars demand to restore name of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Patel | PTI File Photo

Under the banner of Sardar Sanman Sankalp Andolan Samiti (SSSAS), Patidar groups have come together demanding to restore the name of Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium, said reports.

According to reports, the SSSAS has planned a march from Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli to Motera from June 12. They will reach the stadium on Monday evening and a huge protest is planned in front of Gate no 1.

Speaking to India Today, Atul Patel, convener of the group, said they will intensify their protest if the government does not restore the name of Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium as Sardar Patel Stadium.

"During the election they built a huge statue [of Sardar Patel] and after the elections changed the name of the stadium. We will not allow this government to misuse Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's name. It is time to give honour back to Sardar Patel," he added.

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is the world’s biggest cricket stadium. It was renamed in February 2021 after its renovation. Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity for 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000.