Historic Islampur Faces Name Change Debate As Villagers Rally To Preserve 400-Year Legacy

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: Islampur, a historic village in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, is grappling with the issue of its very identity as a proposal of renaming the village as 'Shrirampur' is under consideration with the government. A protest has been called by the villagers against the renaming proposal on Monday.

With a population of approximately 15,000, Islampur is the largest revenue village of Jhunjhunu district.

The new name 'Shrirampur' has been recommended by the ruling BJP MLA Rajendra Bhambu, who said, “Islampur is a pre-independence era name, and renaming the village to Shrirampur is a popular demand in the district, so I have sent a proposal regarding this and urged the government to consider this.”

While a section of the villagers argues that the name 'Islampur' is not merely a word but the identity, history, and legacy of generations of the village.

Ibrahim Khan, Secretary of the Anjuman-al-Pathan organization, cited a book from 1904, school records from 1943 and 1951, and military documents from 1946 to claim that the village's historic name has always been Islampur. Khan said that the village's history dates back about 400 years. Many Pathan families residing here consider themselves descendants of Hakim Khan Suri, a valiant commander in Maharana Pratap's army.

“The name 'Islampur' represents not just a religious identity but a symbol of historical and cultural heritage. The historic Chaupal temple, mosque, and the dargah (shrine) of Sufi saint Hazrat Iradatullah Shah stand as examples of social harmony. Many families from the village have served in the Army and Air Force; military families, including those of Colonel Abdul Rasul Khan and Colonel Naseem Haider, are part of the village's glorious tradition,” said Khan.

Opposing any attempt to rename Islampur, former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha announced a foot march from Islampur to the Jhunjhunu Collectorate on Monday, June 15.

District Collector Arun Garg said that the Chief Minister's Office has sought a report on the matter. Documents and facts provided by both sides are being examined to take an appropriate decision.