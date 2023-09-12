Now, A Raja Says 'Hinduism Menace To Entire World'; Blames India For Global 'Caste' Disease (WATCH)

DMK MP A RAJA | Twitter

DMK MP A Raja has once again sparked a controversy, continuing his rants against Hindu religion. In a new video shared by BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, A Raja is seen claiming that Hinduism is a threat to the entire world.

In a video where Raja is seen speaking on a virtual panel, he says in Tamil, "India is responsible for the global disease called caste. India divides people on the basis of caste. Using the caste, people are divided economically. Caste is not only used to create social instability, but also economic imparity is also caused by it. Indians living abroad also spread caste in the name of Hinduism. Not only for India, but Hindu religion is danger to entire world.."

BJP leader K Annamalai, sharing the video on X, wrote, "DMK MP A Raja calls Hindu Religion a menace to India & the world. DMK is the principal reason for creating caste divide & hatred in TN, and the DMK MP has the audacity to blame Sanatana Dharma for the mess they made."

DMK MP A Raja calls Hindu Religion a menace to India & the world.



DMK is the principal reason for creating caste divide & hatred in TN, and the DMK MP has the audacity to blame Sanatana Dharma for the mess they made. pic.twitter.com/fqWO9FiQqY — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 12, 2023

Raja had compared Hinduism to HIV

This is not the first time that A Raja has made such comments against the Hindu religion in recent times. After controversy over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma, A Raja had gone a step ahead on last Wednesday and compared the religion with HIV and leprosy.

Addressing a gathering during a protest against the Vishwakarma Yojana organized by the Dravidar Kazhagam in Chennai, Raja remarked that Udhayanidhi was relatively restrained when he suggested that Sanatana Dharma should be eliminated, likening it to eradicating diseases like malaria, dengue, and corona. Raja further noted that malaria and dengue do not carry the same social stigma as religious beliefs.

“There is neither a sense of disgust associated with malaria and dengue nor were they considered a social disgrace. What is looked upon with disgust was leprosy in the past and HIV in recent times. As far as we are concerned, it (Sanatana Dharma) should be looked upon as a disease which is a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy,’’ A Raja had said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)