Hindu rightwing groups engaged in terror activities for BJP’s political gain: Ex-RSS worker to court

In an affidavit before a Nanded court, a former RSS worker has claimed that Hindu right-wing groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are engaged in terrorist activities for the BJP’s political gain and sought that a 2008 Malegaon blast accused and a VHP leader be made accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case.

The blast took place on the intervening night of April 4 and April 5 2006 at the home of an RSS activist in which two youths associated with Bajrang Dal were injured. The men were purportedly assembling a bomb and the target was to be a mosque in Aurangabad. The trial of the case is on before the Nanded court.

49-year-old Yashvant Shinde, a Mumbai resident, said in his affidavit that he had been associated with these right-wing groups since the 1990’s when he was 18. In July 2003, his affidavit stated that he had received a message that he must attend an important meeting to be held in Khetwadi in south Mumbai. In the meeting, two persons informed him that a training camp in bomb-making was to be organized shortly and that there was a plan to cause bomb blasts throughout the country. He said he did not approve of the plan but pretended to be part of the conspiracy to know the persons involved in it.

The affidavit further stated that the training was being given by an activist of the Bajrang Dal Ravi Dev - who went by the name ‘Mithun Chakravarthy’. He said after training, for the detonation of the bombs, the trainees used to be taken to isolated forest areas. The documents alleged that the Malegaon blast accused would bring Chakravarthy to the camp for training and also be in charge of accommodation and other arrangements.

Naming a VHP leader, he said that he was the main conspirator who went underground after the plan did not succeed due to Shinde influencing his contacts, but that this VHP leader continued his activities.

"By remaining underground they carried out many bomb blasts across the country with the help of biased police and one-sided media which put the blames on Muslims. That helped them in the 2014 Loksabha elections," Shinde said.

After Narendra Modi came to power, his affidavit said, that the VHP leader is active in his activities. He said his concerns on the misuse of the RSS and VHP to benefit the BJP fell on deaf ears and he has now concluded that senior leaders of the RSS and VHP tacitly supported terrorist activities and after 2014, have been more encouraged and active.

Shinde sought that he be made a witness in the case as he is privy to the conspiracy when it was first mooted in Khetwadi in 2003 and had also attended a terror training camp at Sinhagad along with the accused in the case. He also sought the main conspirators behind the 2006 Nanded blast be made accused in the case and tried.

