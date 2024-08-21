 'Hindu Kaise Khatre Mein Hain?': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Slams Right-Wing 'Indoctrination'
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan interacted with Free Press Journal during his visit to Mumbai bureau in what was a wide-ranging discussion touching political, social, economic and religious spheres.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan |

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan came down heavily on attempts to create communal divide in the state and decried role of right-wing Hindutva leaders like Sambhaji Bhide in the social discourse of Maharashtra. Chavan interacted with Free Press Journal during his visit to Mumbai bureau.

In a wide-ranging discussion touching political, social, economic and religious spheres, the former chief minister freely spoke with FPJ.

When asked if terms like Love Jihad, which elicit strong reactions in north Indian belt, would find resonance with voters in Maharashtra, Chavan said that such issues may sway opinions in sensitive regions in the state.

"In a communally sensitive area they have impact. And they are deliberately trying to inflame the communal flare before the elections...," said the former CM.

Criticising right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide as the one attempting 'indoctrination' of people, Chavan said that such attempts were being made under the garb of activities touted to be beneficial for the society.

"...fellows like Manohar [Sambhaji] Bhide are hypnotising people. [Under the garb of] Organising cleanliness drives on Maharashtra's forts, indoctrination goes on [Saying] Hindu khatre mein hai," he said.

"Kaise khatre mein hai? We [Hindus] are six times the population of Muslims," Chavan added.

He expressed concerns that attempts to disturb social harmony may be made as Maharashtra elections draw nearer. He mentioned several instances in which communal tension led to violence in Maharashtra, like the incident in Pusesavali village in Satara District "...where a youth praying inside a mosque was killed"

Chavan also mentioned rioting in Kolhapur and Satara districts.

On amendment in Waqf law

The former chief minister also commented on the Waqf bill which is aimed at overhauling the Waqf system in the country. He said that a bill proposing change of such magnitude should take all perspectives into consideration.

"Solutions to such contentious issues should be found through discussions with all...It is good that the bill has been referred to standing committee," said Chavan.

He added that if exercises like the Waqf bill are aimed at detecting illegal usurpation of land then such exercise should be done for all religions.

