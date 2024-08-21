 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan Explains Why MVA Hasn't Named Its CM Face Yet
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan Explains Why MVA Hasn't Named Its CM Face Yet

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan Explains Why MVA Hasn't Named Its CM Face Yet

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Prithviraj Chavan |

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday discussed why the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet presented a Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. He clarified that whenever Congress has been in the opposition alliance, they never named a CM face while in opposition.

Chavan in an interview with the Free Press Journal explained that in opposition, naming a CM candidate prematurely could destabilise the alliance if the designated party doesn't win the majority of seats.

Decision To Be Taken Democratically: Prithviraj Chavan

He further stated that the decision would be made democratically, with the largest party in the alliance likely taking the CM position. The final decision will also require approval from party leadership in Delhi and alliance partners in Maharashtra.

Chavan also addressed speculation about Uddhav Thackeray, the Sena UBT chief, visiting Delhi to discuss the CM face with top Congress leaders, dismissing it as mere rumours. He highlighted that the process of selecting a CM candidate will be done transparently and in line with the alliance's democratic principles.

ECI Announces Poll Dates, Not For Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana on August 16. Many were particularly eager to learn if the dates for Maharashtra's elections would also be announced.

However, the Chief Election Commissioner highlighted several challenges that influenced the decision to postpone the announcement for Maharashtra. These included the heavy rainfall in the region and the upcoming festivals of Ganpati and Diwali, which require careful planning. Additionally, the need for heightened security in Jammu & Kashmir further complicated the scheduling, leading to the decision to announce Maharashtra's poll dates in a later phase.

Political Influence Alleged Behind Delay Of Maharashtra Poll Date Announcement

Given the politically charged atmosphere in Maharashtra, where tensions between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are high, the lack of an immediate announcement drew significant attention. Many wondered if political influence was playing a role in the delay.

Addressing this concern, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar firmly denied any political interference in the process. He clarified that although the legislative terms of Haryana and Maharashtra are ending around the same time, the unique situation in Jammu & Kashmir necessitated a different approach. The decision to conduct the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana elections together in 2019 was also a factor in the current scheduling.

The legislative assembly in Maharashtra is set to expire on November 26.

