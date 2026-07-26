Himanta Sarma Says Minister Shouldn't Be Blamed After Daughter Raises Anti-Modi Slogans At NEET Protest

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday came out in defence of Cabinet colleague Keshab Mahanta after videos purportedly showing the minister's daughter participating in a protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination went viral on social media.

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Responding to the controversy, Sarma urged people not to target or troll the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader, saying adult children should not be judged by their parents' political beliefs.

"I don't think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father's political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practise law, he may defend someone whom I may not like," the chief minister said.

He added that once children become adults, their actions should not be linked to their parents.

While defending Mahanta, Sarma made it clear that he disagreed with the slogans allegedly raised by the minister's daughter, Dibisa, during the demonstration.

"I do not agree with the slogans she raised. When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right," he said.

The controversy stems from a protest held on Thursday against alleged examination irregularities and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration attracted attention after Dibisa Mahanta was seen participating in it.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show her raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling for Pradhan's resignation.

The incident sparked political debate online, with several social media users questioning the minister over his daughter's participation in the protest. Sarma's remarks sought to draw a distinction between an individual's political views and those of their family members, while reiterating his disagreement with the slogans raised during the protest.