Himanta Biswa Sarma Likely To Take Oath As Assam Chief Minister For 2nd Time On May 12: Report

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma has formally submitted his resignation to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday and will reportedly take the oath as Chief Minister on May 12 for the second consecutive term, reported News18.

This will be the BJP’s third consecutive term in Assam. The oath ceremony will take place in Guwahati.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, "I had the privilege of calling upon Hon’ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 and formally initiating the process for formation of the new government by tendering my resignation as Chief Minister and recommending the dissolution of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly."

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"Hon’ble Governor has requested me to continue as the Caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. We look forward to his guidance and counsel in the coming days as we prepare for the formation of NDA 3.0," he added.

Sarma’s request was accepted by the governor and he was asked to continue as the state’s caretaker Chief Minister till the new government assumes office.

The BJP-led NDA bagged 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. The Assam Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9, and the counting of votes took place on May 4.