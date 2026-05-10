Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader In Assam, Set To Lead BJP Govt For Second Consecutive Term

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam, paving the way for the formation of the BJP-led alliance government in the state for a second consecutive term.

The announcement was made by Union Minister J P Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators held in Guwahati following the alliance’s emphatic victory in the Assam Assembly elections.

Senior BJP Leaders Proposed Sarma’s Name

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said eight resolutions proposing Sarma’s name were moved by senior BJP leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

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Leaders from NDA allies, including AGP chief Atul Bora and BPF leader Rihan Daimary, also extended support to Sarma’s candidature during the meeting.

Nadda said all legislators unanimously backed Sarma, after which he formally announced him as the leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

‘People Have Blessed Us’: Sarma

Speaking after his election, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said the NDA government would continue its development agenda in Assam over the next five years.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years,” Sarma said.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin for their support during the elections.

Oath Ceremony On May 12

Sarma announced that the new NDA Council of Ministers will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

“We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country,” Sarma said, while requesting the people to continue supporting the NDA government in the future as well.

He added that the alliance leaders would soon meet the Governor of Assam to formally stake claim to form the next government.

NDA Registers Massive Victory In Assam

The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the House.

The BJP emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while allies AGP and BPF won 10 seats each, taking the alliance tally to 102 seats.

The opposition alliance led by Congress managed 75 seats overall. The Congress-led Mitrajoot secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal won 2 seats, while Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to open its account. The AIUDF managed to win 2 seats.

The victory marks the second successive NDA government in Assam, further strengthening the BJP’s hold in the Northeast.