Himanta Begins Second Term In Grand NDA Show Of Strength In Presence Of PM Modi At Khanapara |

Guwahati: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term at a massive swearing-in ceremony held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati marking the return of the BJP-led NDA government to power in the state for a third straight term.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at around 11:40 am before a packed gathering of national leaders, party workers, diplomats, industrialists, cultural figures and thousands of supporters.

The event turned into one of the biggest political gatherings ever witnessed in Assam, with top BJP leadership and Chief Ministers from across the country attending the ceremony.

Along with Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior BJP leader Rameswar Teli, veteran legislator Ajanta Neog, AGP president Atul Bora and BPF leader Charan Boro were sworn in as ministers in the first phase of Cabinet formation.

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Rameswar Teli’s induction is being seen as a significant representation for the tea-tribe community who won for the BJP first time from Upper Assam's Duliajan way back 2001, while Atul Bora and Charan Boro’s inclusion reflects the NDA’s continued alliance balancing in Assam.

Sources said the Cabinet is expected to be expanded in the coming days and may eventually include around 10 to 12 ministers after consultations with alliance partners and the BJP central leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony as the chief guest and shared the stage with several senior Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarbananda Sonowal.

Senior BJP leaders, including party president Nitin Naveen J. P. Nadda, BL Santosh, were also present at the venue.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from several NDA-ruled states attended the programme, turning the oath-taking ceremony into a major show of political strength for the ruling alliance.

Among the prominent faces present was Yogi Adityanath, Chandrababu Naidu, Devendra Farnandis, Suvendu Adhikary along with leaders from different parts of the country.

The Veterinary College Ground was turned into a high-security venue with elaborate arrangements for thousands of attendees. Giant LED screens, multiple entry gates, separate enclosures for guests and supporters, medical teams and heavy police deployment were put in place for the event.

Security arrangements across Guwahati were intensified since early morning in view of the presence of the Prime Minister and other VVIPs.

Cultural troupes welcomed dignitaries arriving at the airport with traditional Assamese performances, including Bihu dances and folk music presentations.

The stage and venue prominently reflected Assamese cultural identity. Traditional motifs, bamboo and cane designs and indigenous decorative elements were used extensively in the venue setup. Local artisans and families associated with Padma Shri awardees were also involved in preparing parts of the stage décor and cultural presentation.

The ceremony also witnessed colourful cultural performances showcasing different traditions of Assam and the Northeast.

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Before taking the oath, Himanta Biswa Sarma said implementation of the NDA’s election promises would remain the top priority of the new government. He reiterated his commitment towards building a “Viksit Assam” and said the government would continue focusing on infrastructure, security, welfare measures and employment generation.

Sarma also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for Assam’s political and developmental transformation over the past decade and sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya before beginning his second term.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the new government and highlighted the changes witnessed in Assam in recent years, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure development and governance.

Tuesday’s ceremony marked a significant political moment for the BJP-led alliance in the Northeast, with Assam once again emerging as one of the NDA’s strongest political bases in the region.

Further expansion of the Cabinet and allocation of portfolios are expected over the next few days.