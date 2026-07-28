Himachal Weather: Red, Orange Alert Issued As IMD Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides; Schools Shut In Nahan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours, warning of possible flash floods and landslides in several districts.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan are at high risk of flooding due to intense rainfall. The weather office has forecast that active monsoon conditions will continue across the state until August 3, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at least until July 30.

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In view of the red and orange alerts, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nahan has ordered all schools under the Nahan subdivision in Sirmaur district to remain closed on July 29 as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness to deal with any rain-related emergencies.

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Meanwhile, Chamba has emerged as the worst-affected district. Overflowing streams inundated homes in the Bhadiyar and Obri localities, forcing residents to flee to safety. More than 50 houses have reportedly been damaged, while a landslide in the Bhadiyar area buried around 10 vehicles under debris.

The impact of the relentless rainfall has also disrupted connectivity across the hill state, with 108 main and link roads currently blocked.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by local administrations as the heavy rainfall is expected to persist over the coming days.