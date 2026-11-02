Himachal Road Accident: Man & Son Die, 10-Year-Old Daughter Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge | X - iNikhilsaini

Nahan (HP), Nov 2: A man and his son were killed on the spot while his 10-year-old daughter sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said.

The police received reports of the crash around 11.30 pm on Sunday, prompting an immediate dispatch of a team to the scene.

The vehicle was en route from Kando Bhatnol to Shillai when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Sohan Singh (40) and his son, Shivanshu Thakur (8).

Sohan Singh's daughter, Anvi (10), was injured in the incident. She is currently being treated and is reported to be out of danger.

Police Launch Rescue Operation

Santram, a local, told PTI that a team from the Shillai police station quickly arrived at the scene after receiving the information.

Sometimes God is so cruel 💔father and his little son lost their lives after their car plunged into a deep gorge on the Shillai-Rohanat road in Sirmaur. Their 11-year-old daughter survived but spent the entire night sitting beside their bodies, all alone in the darkness, until villagers spotted the vehicle in the morning and came to her rescue. — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 2, 2026

With assistance from locals, they recovered the bodies of Sohan Singh and Shivanshu from the gorge. Initially, Anvi was not located; however, a subsequent search operation found her about 500 metres away from the accident site.

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Victims Identified As Local Family

Sohan Singh, employed in the Shillai SDM office, had just left home with his children when the accident occurred.

SP Sirmaur N S Negi said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Shillai for post-mortem examinations, while Anvi continues to receive medical care.

Police Investigate Cause Of Accident

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)