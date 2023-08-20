Himachal Rains: BJP Chief JP Nadda Takes Stock Of Devastation As Death Toll Due To Landslide Climbs To 17 |

BJP's National President, JP Nadda, arrived at Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Sunday to evaluate the widespread devastation triggered by heavy rains and floods. He visited the areas affected by the devastation due to landslides and incessant rains. The region has been grappling with the aftermath of these natural disasters, which have left a trail of destruction. Nadda expressed his deep sorrow at the losses incurred, highlighting the concerted efforts being made by the local administration to extend vital aid to those affected.

Assessing the Situation On Ground

Accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, JP Nadda touched down at Annadale Helipad in Shimla to conduct an on-site assessment earlier in the morning. Their visit comes in the wake of a tragic landslide that struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla district on August 14. As the area remains inundated and battered by relentless rains, security personnel and disaster relief teams have been tirelessly conducting search operations for the past seven days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ongoing Search and Rescue Efforts As Death Toll Climbs To 17

The tragic incident in Summer Hill led to the collapse of a temple, causing the loss of lives. The toll climbed to 17 as rescue operations persisted, with one more victim's body discovered on Sunday. The teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Army continue their resolute presence at the scene.

Roop Sharan, an inspector with NDRF, stated, "Today marks the seventh day of the search and rescue operation at the Summer Hill area. We have successfully recovered 17 bodies thus far, with ongoing efforts to locate the remaining three victims." He conveyed the determination of the teams to employ their utmost capabilities to retrieve the missing individuals.

Virender Thakur, a local counselor representing the Summer Hill ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation, emphasized the relentless commitment of the rescue teams at the site. With a focus on search operations, the teams are working ceaselessly to navigate the challenges posed by the landscape and weather conditions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)