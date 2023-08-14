Himachal Rains: 7 Dead After Cloudburst At Jadon Village In Solan; Visuals Surface

As rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, a cloud burst took place at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Solan, killing at least seven people and injured several others. Two houses and one cowshed were washed away due to the cloudburst.

Read Also Educational Institutions To Remain Closed In Himachal Due To Incessant Rains

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also, five people were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Solan, said SDM Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Himachal CM tweets on incident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the death of seven people in the cloudburst at Jadon village in Solan district. "Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy rains in Himachal

It has been raining heavily in Mandi district since last night. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been completely closed and alternate routes are also closed due to the incessant rainfall. Most of the roads in the district have been closed. Electricity and water supply has also been completely disrupted, said reports.

Due to the relentless rains, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday said that the Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes which were scheduled on August 14 (Monday).

The CM has also instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and all district collectors to keep a close watch on the situation.