 Himachal Pradesh: 4 Injured As Passenger Bus Meets Accident After Road Caves In Near Mandi; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh: 4 Injured As Passenger Bus Meets Accident After Road Caves In Near Mandi; Visuals Surface

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Injured As Passenger Bus Meets Accident After Road Caves In Near Mandi; Visuals Surface

The crash took place due to road damage in Mandi district on Saturday morning.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: 4 Injured As Passenger Bus Meets Accident After Road Caves In Near Mandi; Visuals Surface |

Himachal Pradesh: Four passengers of a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus were injured after it fell a few feet as a portion of the Mandi-Shimla highway caved in on Saturday, officials said.

The bus with 12 passengers on board was on its way to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The bus fell a few feet, landing on its tyres and was not buried in the debris, they added.

Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said the four injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season since June 24.

The Shimla-Kalka and the Manali-Chandigarh national highways were blocked near Koti and Pandoh, respectively, following landslides triggered by intermittent rain. A total 395 roads are blocked in the state, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Coimbatore Airport, To Travel To Wayanad By Road

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Coimbatore Airport, To Travel To Wayanad By Road

WATCH: Demolition Of Sarva Seva Sangh In Varanasi Begins; 10 Workers Detained Following Protests

WATCH: Demolition Of Sarva Seva Sangh In Varanasi Begins; 10 Workers Detained Following Protests

US President Joe Biden Describes China As ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Over Economic Problems

US President Joe Biden Describes China As ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Over Economic Problems

Andhra Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Tirumala, 2nd Incident In A Month

Andhra Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Tirumala, 2nd Incident In A Month

Gujarat: Armed Robbers Barge Into Bank of Maharashtra Branch In Surat & Loot ₹13.26 Lakh; Video...

Gujarat: Armed Robbers Barge Into Bank of Maharashtra Branch In Surat & Loot ₹13.26 Lakh; Video...