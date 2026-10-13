Himachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba | X

New Delhi: Around 592 acres illicit Cannabis cultivation destroyed in Kullu so far during a special drive. Joint operation by NCB along with ITBP, Himachal Pradesh Police & State Forest Department in Parvati Valley.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to NCB, teams braved steep, forested slopes at 2,100–3,050 metres, rain & fog to reach remote sites inaccessible by road. The illicit crop was cut & burnt on-site, with geo-tagged photographs.

Teams are now moving towards Kasol for the next phase, while another NCB team has reached Chamba district to commence a destruction operation, said officials.

The operation aligns with Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29), which aims to realise a Nasha Mukt Bharat by targeting drugs at the source through coordinated efforts by Central & State agencies to eradicate illicit cultivation, officials said.