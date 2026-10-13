 Himachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba
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HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba

Himachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba

The NCB, ITBP, Himachal Pradesh Police and Forest Department have destroyed around 592 acres of illicit cannabis cultivation in Kullu’s Parvati Valley. The joint drive is expanding towards Kasol and Chamba under the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba
Himachal Pradesh: NCB-Led Operation Destroys 592 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Kullu’s Parvati Valley, Expand Drive Towards Kasol And Chamba | X

New Delhi: Around 592 acres illicit Cannabis cultivation destroyed in Kullu so far during a special drive. Joint operation by NCB along with ITBP, Himachal Pradesh Police & State Forest Department in Parvati Valley.

According to NCB, teams braved steep, forested slopes at 2,100–3,050 metres, rain & fog to reach remote sites inaccessible by road. The illicit crop was cut & burnt on-site, with geo-tagged photographs.

Teams are now moving towards Kasol for the next phase, while another NCB team has reached Chamba district to commence a destruction operation, said officials.

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The operation aligns with Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29), which aims to realise a Nasha Mukt Bharat by targeting drugs at the source through coordinated efforts by Central & State agencies to eradicate illicit cultivation, officials said.

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