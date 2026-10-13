'Drug Addicts Killed My Son With Punjab Govt, AAP MLA Vijay Singla’s Backing': Slain Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Father Makes Explosive Claims - VIDEO |

The father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa town, has accused the state government and local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vijay Singla of backing those responsible for his son’s killing. In his first statement after the incident, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to his grandchildren, alleging that his family remained vulnerable.

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“Drug addicts killed my son with the backing of the Punjab government and Mansa AAP MLA Vijay Singla,” Jhota’s father alleged in a video that has surfaced online after protests erupted following the activist’s killing.

Father Alleges Govt Failed To Protect Jhota

He claimed that the Punjab government had failed to provide protection to his son despite his campaign against drugs. Expressing concern for his grandchildren’s safety, he urged the Centre to intervene.

“The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren’s security,” he said.

Vows To Continue Anti-drug Campaign

Vowing to continue his son’s fight against drugs, Jhota’s father said he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for the rest of his life. He also raised slogans against the Punjab government, accusing it of supporting drug smugglers.

Calling for a large-scale protest in Mansa, he appealed to people across Punjab to unite against the drug trade. “We will have to hold a massive protest in Mansa. Otherwise, Punjab’s children will remain under stress. I am not afraid of dying; I am also ready to take a bullet,” he said.

Jhota Shot Dead, Murder Caught On Camera

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday morning, while four of his companions sustained bullet injuries. The incident was reportedly captured during a 5-minute-and-48-second Facebook livestream on his page, which showed an argument between the group and the shop owner before gunfire erupted.

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According to reports, Jhota and his companions had confronted the shop owner over drugs when the argument escalated. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

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All five injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead. Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurmail Singh confirmed that Jhota had sustained three bullet injuries, two in the abdomen and one in the thigh. One of the bullets pierced his liver, leading to his death, Singh told The Tribune. The other four injured persons sustained minor bullet injuries.