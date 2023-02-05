Himachal Pradesh: Bridge collapses after landslide in Chamba, traffic halted

ANI

Traffic on Chamba-Bharmour National Highway came to a grinding halt after a bridge collapsed following a landslide incident in Himachal's Chamba district on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre officials, the incident took place at Loona area of Bharmour village in the outskirts of Chamba district.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Loona Bharmour District Chamba. In the Incident bridge has been totally collapsed and (NH-154 A) Chamba to Bharmour has been totally snapped," Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) officials said in a statement.

However, no casualty has been reported, DEOC officials added.

Road connectivity disrupted

According to Chamba Deputy Commissioner D C Rana, it was a 20 metre long bridge on the national highway 154-A that connects Bharmour sub division (tribal area) with Chamba.

"Road connectivity to the entire area has been disrupted after the incident," Rana said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Friday evening, two vehicles were damaged after Choli Bridge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed.

"An incident of bridge collapse occurred at Choli Bridge near Holi District Chamba at around 7.30 pm. In this incident, the bridge collapsed completely and due to this two vehicles - a car and a tipper truck fell down," DEOC officials had said.

