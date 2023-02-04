Funds for women and child welfare remain unused by Bengal government, says Smriti Irani

Kolkata: Amidst Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims that the BJP-led government at the centre is not releasing the state funds, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that the West Bengal government is not utilizing the funds sent from her ministry for the welfare of women and children in the state.

“The Bengal government has failed to use Rs 26,752 lakh sent from my ministry. In 2022 the government had given in writing that it had changed Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana to Banglar Matri Prokalpa. Then after being questioned they said they won’t break the guidelines further,” said Irani.

Questioning the reason for not spending the money, she further added that fund allocation for railways in Bengal has also increased three times.

“The Trinamool Congress for local politics can claim several things but first they should say why they are not spending the funds given by the central government. They (Bengal government) also receive funds for Nirbhaya scheme for victim compensation fund. Funds for PM Poshan, for setting up anti human traffic units in every district is also given. They cannot deny the written receipts,” further claimed Irani.

Asked about the disruption in Parliament, the Irani minister said that it has been a ‘political mandate’ for the Congress to ‘disrespect’ the President of India.

“They could have started with a vote of thanks to the President. Our government said that it is open for any discussions. Ever since the President has taken charge it has been a political mandate for the Congress to disrespect her,” added Irani.

Proceedings in both the houses of parliament were disrupted after the opposition demanded a JPC or CJI-designated committee probe into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies.

