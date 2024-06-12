Himachal Pradesh: Anuradha Rana, 31, Set To Take Oath As Youngest MLA Of 14th Assembly Of State

Lahaul & Spiti (HP): Congress' Anuradha Rana who won the Lahaul and Spiti by-polls is set to take oath on Wednesday becoming the youngest MLA of the 14th assembly of Himachal Pradesh at the age of 31

Notably, after 52 years, a woman candidate has won from Lahaul-Spiti seat. Anuradha Rana of Congress defeated independent Dr Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,960 votes. She is also the sole woman MLA of the Congress in the state.

About Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in of new MLAs of Himachal Assembly will take place during the monsoon session today.

Speaking with ANI, Anuradha Rana said that she will work for the betterment of the people and district. "The mandate given by the public infuses new energy and gives a sense of responsibility. And after taking the oath, there will be a greater sense of this responsibility. "

She added further, "I will do as much as I can for the betterment of the people and our district. I will try my best to live up to people's expectations."

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: On being elected as a woman MLA there after 52 years from the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly, Congress leader Anuradha Rana says, "The mandate given by the people infuses new energy and makes us feel confident and responsible... We will do as much as we… pic.twitter.com/GFsTtiZNDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

"Being a woman, I have created history after 52 years in Lahaul-Spiti and I would like to prove that women can present their leadership strongly and can also be successful in it," Anuradha Rana told ANI.

Notably, after six Congress legislators defected and joined the BJP in March this year, the by-elections were conducted in the state.

Former Congress legislator from Lahaul & Spiti, Ravi Thakur who contested on a BJP ticket remained at number three in Lahul-Spiti and BJP rebel Ram Lal Markanda remained at number two.