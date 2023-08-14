HP Rains: 9 Feared Dead, Several Trapped After Temple Collapses Due To Landslide In Shimla; Visuals Surface |

Himachal Pradesh: In a tragic incident that took place on Monday morning, nine people were reportedly killed in a temple collapse incident in Shimla. The tragic incident reportedly took place when a Lord Shiva temple collapsed due to a landslide in the Summer Hill area. Visuals of the crash site have surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, around 25-30 people were present in the temple when the tragedy took place. Five people were rescued and several others are feared to be trapped under the debris, said a police official to IANS. A rescue operation at the site is currently underway.

CM Sukhu Confirms Death Toll In Tragedy

Confirming the death toll, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said as of now nine bodies have been retrieved. "The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," he said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

7 Dead In Cloudburst Incident

In another incident, a cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan districts left seven members of a family dead, police officials confirmed to media on Monday. Two houses were washed away in the cloudburst that took place on Sunday night and six people were rescued.

The deceased were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

CM Sukhu Condoles Deaths Due To Tragedy

"Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period," posted CM Sukhvinder Sukhu on X.

In view of the heavy rains, all schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.

