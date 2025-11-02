 Himachal Pradesh: 28 Nepalese Nationals Among 29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla
Twenty-nine people were injured when a tempo traveller overturned near Dogra Mandi on National Highway 5 in Shimla’s Kumarsain area early Sunday. Police said 28 of the injured are Nepalese nationals travelling to the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. Sixteen seriously injured were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: 28 Nepalese Nationals Among 29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla | File Pic (Representational Image)

Shimla: Twenty-nine people were injured when their tempo traveller overturned in Kumarsain, about 81 kilometres from here, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Barring the driver, all the other injured are Nepalese nationals, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am, when the tempo traveller was on its way to the Nepal border in Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

The tempo traveller overturned on National Highway 5 near Dogra Mandi after the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp curve, police said.

A police team from Kumarsain reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The team rescued the injured and rushed them to the local community health centre for treatment, they said.

Sixteen of the injured, whose condition was stated to be serious, were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for treatment, they said.

