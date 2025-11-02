Himachal Pradesh: 28 Nepalese Nationals Among 29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla | File Pic (Representational Image)

Shimla: Twenty-nine people were injured when their tempo traveller overturned in Kumarsain, about 81 kilometres from here, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Barring the driver, all the other injured are Nepalese nationals, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am, when the tempo traveller was on its way to the Nepal border in Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

The tempo traveller overturned on National Highway 5 near Dogra Mandi after the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp curve, police said.

A police team from Kumarsain reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The team rescued the injured and rushed them to the local community health centre for treatment, they said.

Sixteen of the injured, whose condition was stated to be serious, were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for treatment, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)