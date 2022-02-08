Hijab Row: Karnataka high court, CM Basavaraj Bommai urge students to maintain peace & harmony

'We are awaiting directions from Karnataka Hight Court. I appeal to students to maintain peace & harmony,' said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on hijab row.

'I have directed school administration to see there is no clashes between students. Appeal to all concerned persons from outside not to make provocative statements,' he added.

Karnataka High Court made an appeal to student community and public at large to maintain peace and tranquility while the hearing in the Hijab Case is going on, reported Live and Law

Despite the High Courts hearing, the Hijab row turned violent in Karnataka on Tuesday as incidents of stone pelting and lathi-charge were reported in the state at Pre-University Colleges. According to sources, many students were injured in the stone pelting.

The Karnataka Police resorted to lathi charge as incidents of stone pelting were reported during the students' protest. The police caned the students and protesters to quell the mob from the surrounding areas of the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:57 PM IST