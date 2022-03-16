Hijab ban: Muslim bodies in Karnataka call for bandh opposing high court verdict

Muslim organisations in Karnataka have given a call for a 'bandh' in the state on Thursday (March 17) opposing the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row.

The high court had on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions seeking direction to the government for allowing hijab inside classrooms. The court had also stated that wearing hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

The Amir-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, on Wednesday gave a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, which has been supported by hundreds of organisations across the southern state.

"Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) have also supported the bandh call. Both the organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual.

CFI office-bearers said that the high court verdict is against individual and religious rights.

