Highest Z+ security cover for Mukesh Ambani, his family across India & overseas: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad.

The entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to respondent Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, the court said.

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah passed these directions on Monday.

The court stated that the Security Cover supplied to respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family had been the subject of dispute in several locations and High Courts.

Highest protection to be granted to Mukesh Ambani

The court ordered that respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family be given with the highest Z+ security protection while travelling in India and overseas, with the State of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Home Affairs ensuring this (MHA).

"Having heard learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover provided and that too at own expense of the respondents, cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay. Looking into the business activities of respondents nos. 2 to 6 (Mukesh Ambani and his family) within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area," the court said.