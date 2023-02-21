Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani visit Somnath on the occasion of Mahashivratri

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev. They were welcomed by P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering Abhishek. The pujari of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as mark of respect.

The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour. On the auspicious occasion, Mukesh Ambani donated ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)