'Hindu Temple Site, Not Public Corridor': Netizens React As Tourist Confronts Hijab-Clad Woman For Wearing Footwear Inside Badami Cave Temple In Karnataka

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A video of a heated exchange has surfaced from Karnataka’s Badami Cave Temples, showing a female tourist confronting a woman over wearing footwear inside the heritage site.

The video, shared on X by @gharkekalesh, shows a woman arguing with another woman dressed in a green outfit and hijab inside the Badami Cave Temple complex. The tourist appears visibly enraged over the woman wearing footwear inside the temple premises.

The tourist claims that the woman’s name is Roshni Mustafi, alleging that she was wearing footwear inside the temple. She also claimed that Roshni said she was a staff member there.

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At the time of publishing this article, there were no reports of any response from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the viral video.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on X.

"Rules for thee, but not for me? This is a 6th-century Hindu temple site, not a public corridor. If you're ASI staff at a sacred monument, remove the slippers out of respect — just like every devotee and tourist is expected to. Phone calls don't exempt you from basic decency. Proud of the lady tourist for calling it out," one of the users wrote.

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Another woman came in support of the staff and said,"Why? Will you go save her feet from the heat?"

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Another user pointed out mismanagement, sharing a personal experience and claiming, "It’s useless, management is pathetic. when I visited caves and boothnath temple 6 yrs back almost every cave & boothnath temple sanctuary had strong smell of urine. I had raised the issue at that time, not sure if anything has changed after that."

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The video has garnered more than 19k views in just few hours of posting the video.