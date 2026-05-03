High-Stakes Counting To Underway In Assam As Fate Of 722 Candidates To Be Decided On May 4 |

Guwahati: Assam is set for a decisive political day on Monday as counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections begins across 40 counting centres, with the fate of 722 candidates and the future government of the state hanging in the balance.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, with the state recording an unprecedented voter turnout of nearly 85 per cent. The results will determine whether the BJP-led NDA secures a third consecutive term or whether the Congress-led opposition returns to power after a decade.

Counting will begin simultaneously at 8 am under heavy security across 35 districts. Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat will each have two counting centres, while Nagaon will have three.

Election authorities said Electronic Voting Machines will be moved from strongrooms to counting halls under strict surveillance, with candidates’ representatives and observers monitoring every step.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said the state is fully prepared for the exercise.

“All preparations for the counting process have been completed across Assam. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am tomorrow at 40 counting centres,” he said.

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Goel said all strongrooms storing EVMs are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and protected through multi-layered security.

“We are expecting that the final results will be declared by late evening of May 4,” he said.

More than 41,000 Ballot Units, nearly 44,000 Control Units and close to 44,000 VVPATs were used across 31,486 polling stations during the election. Around 5,981 counting personnel, 2,348 micro-observers and 126 counting observers from outside Assam have been deployed to ensure transparency.

Security has been tightened with 25 companies of the CRPF guarding strongrooms and counting centres, backed by state police and other forces.

The BJP entered the contest aiming for a hat-trick after victories in 2016 and 2021, this time under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s direct leadership for the first time. Exit polls have projected a strong advantage for the NDA, with several surveys predicting over 90 seats. Congress, however, rejected those projections.

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State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi had expressed confidence in a shift in public mood.

“People voted with the hope of a New Bor-Asom and new leadership,” he said during the campaign.

Sarma, on the other hand, maintained that the electorate backed his government’s agenda.

“Our people voted with one clear resolve — to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression,” he had said.

The BJP campaign focused heavily on identity politics, anti-infiltration measures, development, peace and flood management, while Congress targeted alleged corruption and governance failures.

Among Congress’s major campaign promises was justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg within 100 days if voted to power, an emotional issue that resonated strongly in parts of Assam.

The election battle also saw intense controversies, including allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera against the Chief Minister’s family, which later led to legal proceedings.

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A total of 2,50,54,463 voters were eligible to vote in this election, including over 1.25 crore women. Of the 31,486 polling stations, 3,716 were managed entirely by women, while 23 were run by persons with disabilities.

Key candidates include Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, AGP president Atul Bora, AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and UPPL president Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilar's wife Sewli Mohilary, KAAC chief Tuliram Ranghang.

The outcome is expected to shape not only Assam’s political direction for the next five years but could also influence the BJP and Congress equations across the Northeast ahead of elections in Manipur and other regional states.