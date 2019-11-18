High-power committee constituted to restore normal functioning in JNU

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has constituted a high-power committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain are members of the high-power committee.

"The above said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken," read the order from MHRD.

The order says that the "normal functioning should be restored through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the University administration for resolution of contentious issues".