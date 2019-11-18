High-power committee constituted to restore normal functioning in JNU

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has constituted a high-power committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain are members of the high-power committee.
"The above said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken," read the order from MHRD.
The order says that the "normal functioning should be restored through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the University administration for resolution of contentious issues".
Meanwhile, demanding complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday carried out a march to Parliament, as the winter session begins.
"It's a way to appeal to lawmakers to fight on their behalf inside the floor of the house," says JNUSU.
As hundreds of students tried to march, barricades were put in place by Delhi Police and a massive deployment of personnel was reinforced around the JNU campus. Section 144 was imposed and prohibitory orders were also put in place.
With posters in hands and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of the national capital.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)