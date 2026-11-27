Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to make ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of the House.
The single bench of Justice Krishna Rao also directed the Speaker to take a fresh decision within 10 days and set aside the appointment of Akhruruzzaman as the Opposition Chief Whip.
Controversy Over Opposition Leader’s Appointment
Notably, the controversy started after the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the TMC had won 80 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party in the House. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had nominated senior party leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, and the decision was sent to the Speaker through a letter dated May 9.
On June 1, TMC had expelled two MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
On June 3, a group of 58 TMC MLAs submitted another letter to the Speaker proposing Ritabrata’s name for the LoP’s post, which the Speaker had accepted. Following this, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay had challenged the Speaker’s decision in the Calcutta High Court.
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Court Questions Speaker’s Decision-Making Process
On November 16, during the hearing, Justice Rao had questioned the Speaker’s decision-making process. At the earlier hearing, Justice Rao had specifically questioned why the claims of 54 or 56 legislators were given precedence over the other legislators.
However, Justice Rao was not convinced by the state’s submissions and set aside the Speaker's June 3 decision.