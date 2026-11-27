Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to make ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of the House.

The single bench of Justice Krishna Rao also directed the Speaker to take a fresh decision within 10 days and set aside the appointment of Akhruruzzaman as the Opposition Chief Whip.

#WATCJ | Delhi: On Calcutta High Court quashing his LoP appointment in West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee says, "Single bench of the High Court has given an order. It has quashed the decision of the Speaker and sent it back to him again to decide within 10 days of time. This is nothing unusual because when Sovandeb Chattopadhyay moved to the court, he had moved to the court challenging this appointment when on 3rd of June, there was no dispute within the TMC. On 22nd of June, AITC elected Arup Roy as a chairperson and then the matter came to the Election Commission. Election Commission says there is a dispute now. On one side there is DTMC led by Arup Roy, on another side MAITC led by Dr. Mamata Banerjee. Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will be presenting ourselves with the majority of the MLAs in our support."He also says, "I think Kalyan Banerjee is a bit frustrated because he can't vote in the Delimitation Bill. He's a suspended MP. So he cannot vote in the delimitation bill. Probably the frustration is coming out...Let's wait for 10 days. We will be presenting ourselves to the Speaker. If spring comes, Kalyan has said that winter has come for us. If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

Controversy Over Opposition Leader’s Appointment

Notably, the controversy started after the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the TMC had won 80 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party in the House. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had nominated senior party leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, and the decision was sent to the Speaker through a letter dated May 9.

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On June 1, TMC had expelled two MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

On June 3, a group of 58 TMC MLAs submitted another letter to the Speaker proposing Ritabrata’s name for the LoP’s post, which the Speaker had accepted. Following this, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay had challenged the Speaker’s decision in the Calcutta High Court.

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Court Questions Speaker’s Decision-Making Process

On November 16, during the hearing, Justice Rao had questioned the Speaker’s decision-making process. At the earlier hearing, Justice Rao had specifically questioned why the claims of 54 or 56 legislators were given precedence over the other legislators.

However, Justice Rao was not convinced by the state’s submissions and set aside the Speaker's June 3 decision.