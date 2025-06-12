'High Command's Fresh Caste Census Order Is Slap On CM Siddaramaiah's Face': Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

BJP Leader R. Ashoka (L) & Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | X File Pic

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that the Congress High Command has delivered a "slap in the face" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by ordering a fresh caste census, calling it a "victory" for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and a "defeat" for the CM.

Ashoka demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation, alleging that the government's flip-flop on the caste census had wasted Rs. 167 crore of public money. "The Congress High Command felt the previous report was flawed and overruled Siddaramaiah. Since he failed to implement his decision, he should step down," Ashoka told reporters.

Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah's authority: "Earlier, he defended the Kantharaju Commission report despite objections from religious leaders, communities, and even Congress MLAs. But as soon as the High Command intervened, he agreed to a new survey. Does he only obey the High Command and ignore Karnataka's people?"

The BJP leader raised concerns about the government's plan to conduct the survey within 90 days. "Schools have reopened. If teachers are deployed for this, studies will suffer. Who will conduct this massive exercise?" he asked.

He also criticised the proposal for an online survey, calling it "illogical." "Many people lack digital literacy. How will accuracy be ensured? What stops fake entries?" he questioned.

Ashoka demanded accountability for the Rs. 167 crore spent on the now-discarded Kantharaju report. "Who will recover this wasted money? The earlier report has been thrown out like chaff," he said.

He also alleged that the sudden push for a new survey was a diversion from the recent Bengaluru stampede. "Is this a drama to shift public attention?" he asked.

Ashoka urged the government to hold public consultations and an all-party meeting before proceeding. "The survey should be conducted only after proper preparation and without disrupting education," he said.

Referring to the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, Ashoka welcomed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe. "The CM himself admitted to the scam. Congress calls it vendetta, but how is it vendetta when their own leader accepted the fraud?" he said.

He alleged that the Rs. 187 crore scam money was used for the Lok Sabha elections and demanded punishment for those involved. "Former Minister Nagendra acted on Congress leaders' instructions. Now, fearing exposure, they plan to reinstate him," Ashoka claimed.

Ashoka asserted that the BJP's protests had "reached a logical conclusion" with the ED's action. "The truth is out--Congress leaders misused funds meant for the poor. They must be held accountable," he said.

