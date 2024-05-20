 High Alert at Ahmedabad Airport as Gujarat ATS Arrests Four ISIS Suspects
Heightened security measures have been implemented at the airport following the arrests

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
High Alert at Ahmedabad Airport as Gujarat ATS Arrests Four ISIS Suspects | Representational Image

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has foiled a potential terror plot with the arrest of four suspected ISIS terrorists at the Ahmedabad airport. Heightened security measures have been implemented at the airport following the arrests, which come amidst the ongoing IPL season with several cricket teams arriving in the city.

 "The arrested individuals are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals affiliated with the Islamic State," a spokesperson for the Gujarat ATS confirmed. "We are currently investigating their motives and any potential connections they might have within the country."

According to initial reports, the terrorists arrived in Ahmedabad via Chennai and were awaiting further instructions from a Pakistani handler. Authorities suspect they were planning a major attack, but the exact target remains unclear.

"The arrest comes just a year after suspected ISIS operatives were apprehended in Porbandar, leading to the dismantling of an India module of the terror group," said an Ahmedabad police source. "Our investigation suggests these terrorists were sent specifically for a significant attack."

News of the arrests has sent shockwaves through the city, particularly with the ongoing IPL matches attracting large crowds. While no weapons were found on the suspects, encrypted messages recovered from their phones point towards a well-coordinated plan.

"The Gujarat Police is on high alert," the spokesperson added. "We are working diligently to uncover the entire network and ensure the safety of our citizens."

The ATS is currently conducting intensive interrogations to determine the purpose of the terrorists' arrival, their intended target, and any potential sleeper cells within the country. Investigations are also underway to identify the source of the planned weapons delivery.

